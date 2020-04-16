Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.