Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

