Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

