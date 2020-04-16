AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of AeroVironment worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

