Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after purchasing an additional 208,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,811,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,980 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.68.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $100.87 on Thursday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

