Allen Capital Group LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 56.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 210,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NTG opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

