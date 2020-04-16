Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of LNN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.52%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

