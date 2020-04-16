Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $152.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $168.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

