Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

KOD stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $106,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 426,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,845,032 and sold 21,150 shares valued at $937,862.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

