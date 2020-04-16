6,920 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

