Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 5,029 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.60%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

