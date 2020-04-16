Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hertz Global by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 566,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hertz Global by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Hertz Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTZ stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.