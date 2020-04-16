Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 37,899 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,899 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $46.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.