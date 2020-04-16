Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 992 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.