403 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $357,994,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,637,931. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

