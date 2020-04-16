Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 173 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $201.27 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $232.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.16.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

