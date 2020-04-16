Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.