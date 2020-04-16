Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 157 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.