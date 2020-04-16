Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,537 shares of company stock worth $60,540,509. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $146.07 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.