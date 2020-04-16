Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $249,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,429,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,702 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 996,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,863,000 after acquiring an additional 171,819 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,887,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 322,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 294,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.