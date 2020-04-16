PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

