Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

