Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $257.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.90. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $270.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

