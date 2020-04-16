Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 71,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

