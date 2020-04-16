Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $290,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.27.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $237.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

