Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $150.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

