Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth $292,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 127.9% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $588.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -162.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $756.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.34.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.00.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

