6 Meridian Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $81,608,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,216 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.45.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $143.90 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

