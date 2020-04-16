Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.38.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $426.75 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.38 and its 200 day moving average is $327.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.