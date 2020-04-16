6 Meridian Invests $509,000 in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHT opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $132.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

