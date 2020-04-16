22,852 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,852 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,849,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

