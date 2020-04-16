6 Meridian Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

6 Meridian boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

