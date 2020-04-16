17,522 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NSA stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

