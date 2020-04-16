21,195 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NiSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $26.62 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

