Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cable One were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,848 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,289. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,728.99 on Thursday. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,009.34 and a 12 month high of $1,830.50. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,520.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,514.92.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

