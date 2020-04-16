6 Meridian Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

FDP stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.