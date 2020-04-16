6 Meridian Acquires 2,568 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JRO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares during the period.

Shares of JRO opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

