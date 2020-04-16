6 Meridian Has $530,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

6 Meridian grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $106.35 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

