6 Meridian Invests $537,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $2,654,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.