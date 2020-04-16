6 Meridian Buys 484 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

ICE stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

