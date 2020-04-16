Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

CHD opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.