6 Meridian Invests $540,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 114,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,277,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.94 per share, for a total transaction of $425,921.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAT. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

