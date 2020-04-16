6 Meridian Sells 257 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 186.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

