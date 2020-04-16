Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,323 shares of company stock valued at $16,050,205 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.51.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.