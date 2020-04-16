6 Meridian Buys 367 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $152.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average is $159.96. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

