6 Meridian Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

6 Meridian cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in American Tower were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $247.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.