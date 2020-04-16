6 Meridian Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 41.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.98.

Shares of PSA opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

