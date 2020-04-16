6 Meridian Acquires 419 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Spire were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $32,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after buying an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spire by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 113,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of SR stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.