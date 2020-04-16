6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Allergan by 233.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.01.

Shares of AGN opened at $185.71 on Thursday. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.02.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

