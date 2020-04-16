6 Meridian Takes $557,000 Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in CONMED by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNMD. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

CNMD stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

